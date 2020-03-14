Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM

Edna Carson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Carson Obituary
1934 - 2020 Edna Loving Carson, 85, of Athens, died March 11, 2020.

Born in Oconee County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Roy and Lucy Alma Huff Carson. Edna was retired from UGA Food Services. She was a devout Baptist and longtime member of Whitehall Baptist Church.

Edna is survived by her sister, Linda Carson Seabolt, brother, Bud Emory Carson and his wife Gwen, sister, Hilda C. Butler, sister-in-law, Juanita Carson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John William (Bill) Carson and brothers in law, Edward Seabolt and Elmer Butler.

The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:30 until 2:45 PM. Services will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. Jimmy Edwards, David Smith and Connie Tippet officiating. Interment will be at Athens Memory Gardens.

As per the family request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -