|
|
1934 - 2020 Edna Loving Carson, 85, of Athens, died March 11, 2020.
Born in Oconee County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Roy and Lucy Alma Huff Carson. Edna was retired from UGA Food Services. She was a devout Baptist and longtime member of Whitehall Baptist Church.
Edna is survived by her sister, Linda Carson Seabolt, brother, Bud Emory Carson and his wife Gwen, sister, Hilda C. Butler, sister-in-law, Juanita Carson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John William (Bill) Carson and brothers in law, Edward Seabolt and Elmer Butler.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:30 until 2:45 PM. Services will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. Jimmy Edwards, David Smith and Connie Tippet officiating. Interment will be at Athens Memory Gardens.
As per the family request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2020