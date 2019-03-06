|
|
Mrs. Edna Mae Brookshire Nix, age 83, of Jefferson, Georgia, passed away on March 2, 2019. Mrs. Nix was born in Marietta, Georgia, a daughter to the late Arthur and Toni Wallace Brookshire. Mrs. Nix lived most of her life in Athens, Georgia and Arcade (Jefferson), Georgia as a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, canning and freezing. Mrs. Nix loved her family, chocolate of all kinds, Elvis Presley, gospel and country music. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nix was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Nix, sister Grace Brawner, brothers Edward Brookshire and, James Brookshire.
Mrs. Nix is survived by children Wayne Nix and wife Joyce of Watkinsville, Georgia, Linda Disney of Austin, Texas, and David Nix and wife Laura of Tucson, Arizona; sisters, Ruth Wade of Rockmart, Georgia, Shirley Gibbs of McMinnville, Tennessee; grandchildren Laura Rogers and husband Jeremy of Watkinsville, Georgia, Amy Nix of Athens, Georgia, Emily Nix of Watkinsville, Georgia, Sean Disney and wife Morgan of Austin, Texas, Jason Disney of Austin, Texas, AnnaBeth Nix of Tucson, Arizona and Andrew Nix of Tucson, Arizona, great grandson Jackson Rogers of Watkinsville, Georgia; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens.
The visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019