1/1
Edward Barton Casper
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Barton Casper, 65, of Columbia, SC, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born in Miami, FL, Eddie was the beloved son of Harold R. Casper and Dorothy Thornton Casper, both of Watkinsville, GA. He was an avid hunter, UGA football fan, engineering graduate of Midlands Technical in Columbia, SC and a retired Commercial Superintendent of Edcon Construction.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughter: Brittanae Casper of New York, NY; brothers: Michael R. (Lugene) Casper of Gainesville, GA and Kenny Casper (Connie Hayes) of Arnoldsville, GA; nephews Richie Casper and Ryan Casper; and niece Kristin Casper.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 3PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of a good man
Cindy
July 27, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Jacobs
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved