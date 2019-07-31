|
Edward Exum Best Jr. 1927 - 2019 Edward Exum Best, Jr., retired professor of classics from the University of Georgia, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and their love on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born May 28, 1927, he was a native of Goldsboro, N. C., and the son of Ed E. Best, Sr., and Mabel Carraway Best. He was a graduate of Goldsboro High School, and in 1944 at the age of 17, he and his best friend joined the Merchant Marine so that they could be a part of World War II. He was very proud of his time during the war and had wonderful stories of the life of a seaman. He was a member of the Seafarer's Union and read the publication, "Seafarer's Log," until the end of his life. On ships he began extensive reading, which lasted a lifetime.
After his service he attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, from which he earned three degrees in classics (Latin and ancient Greek): A.B, M.A., and Ph.D. He was selected for Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society as a junior, and as a graduate student he won the Greek award for the outstanding student. His first position in academics was at the University of Arizona, and as much as he liked the West, he was eager to return home to the South. In 1961 after five years in Arizona he began his long career at the University of Georgia, where he remained until retirement in 1997.
At the University of Georgia Dr. Best was active in all phases of campus life. He was advisor to an undergraduate classics student organization, advisor to Mortar Board, president of the Georgia Alpha chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, president for several terms of the Athens chapter of the American Archaeology Society, a member of Gridiron, and he supported many other numerous campus activities. Dr. Best was also active in classical
organizations, especially the Classical Association of Midwest and South and Classics in Georgia. His special research area was Roman literacy, on which subject he wrote numerous articles and gave conference papers. But, above all, he was interested in the classroom experience and made many converts to the classics as a major. He was the recipient of one of the early teaching awards, the General Sandy Beaver Teaching Award, and he was responsible for several scholarships given to classics majors: the Warlick-Manion Scholarship and the Best Award.
Almost equal to the university classroom was his love for classical sites. He was the founder and first director of the UGA Classics Study Abroad program. Many of the practices that he began in 1970 are still being followed today. He adored Rome and frequently would say, "Sono Romano." (I am a Roman.) He knew the sites and Roman churches as well as many Roman natives and specialists. He was never as happy as when he could roam the streets of Rome, picking out Latin inscriptions or fragments of ancient monuments.
In retirement he was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, a Sunday School teacher and leader of a Men's Prayer Group for First Baptist Church, and a member of several organizations, including the Torch Club. He was especially fond of music and was a season ticket holder for the University's Performing Art Center. Travel and reading were lifetime passions. He loved being a father and adored being a grandfather. Important to him and the family were the 21 years spent on a Jackson County farm. He had loved his cows, baling hay, and putting up fences. He was crazy about his tractor and his truck. He always loved North Carolina barbeque and never forgot his North Carolina roots.
Dr. Best was predeceased by his parents and his two older sisters, Philippa Best DaRush and Kay Best Daughtry. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jenny Warlick Best, and his children: Edward Exum Best III and his wife Karen; Lucy Warlick Best; and Turley Carraway Best and his wife Charity; and grandchildren: Elizabeth, Benjamin, Carraway, Jr., and Carson; his nephew, David Daughtry, Garner, N.C., and his niece, Margaret Stamper, Jacksonville, N.C.
A graveside service is planned for Oconee Hill Cemetery on Friday, August 2, 11 am. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, ACCA, 135 Hoyt St., Athens, GA 30601; the First Baptist Church of Athens, 355 Pulaski St., Athens , GA 30601; or to the Edward and Jenny Best Classics Study Abroad Fund, UGA Foundation, 394 S. Milledge Ave., Athens, GA, 30602.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 31, 2019