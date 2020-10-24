1/1
Edward Glenn Farmer
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Glenn Farmer, 51, husband 27 years to Lynn Meeler Farmer, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in Athens, GA he was the son of Dean Pannell Farmer and the late Ed Farmer. Glenn worked for CBP Logistics, Bogart, GA. In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include three children: Victoria Farmer, Lindsey Farmer and Drew Farmer; sister: Janet Farmer; grandson: Abel; niece and nephews: Brandy, Eli and Aidan and one great nephew; Zeke. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11AM at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastors Tony Vismor, Garry Crawford and Jerry Varnado officiating. Interment will follow at Ray's United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 at Grace Fellowship Church on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 23, 2020
Karen Hopkins
Friend
October 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved