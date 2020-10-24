Edward Glenn Farmer, 51, husband 27 years to Lynn Meeler Farmer, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in Athens, GA he was the son of Dean Pannell Farmer and the late Ed Farmer. Glenn worked for CBP Logistics, Bogart, GA. In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include three children: Victoria Farmer, Lindsey Farmer and Drew Farmer; sister: Janet Farmer; grandson: Abel; niece and nephews: Brandy, Eli and Aidan and one great nephew; Zeke. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11AM at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastors Tony Vismor, Garry Crawford and Jerry Varnado officiating. Interment will follow at Ray's United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 at Grace Fellowship Church on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com