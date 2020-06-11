Captain Edward Hopkins (Hoppy) Mason, III, USNR, RetiredDecember 8, 1938 - June 6, 2020.He was born and lived his early years in Evanston, Illinois, with his Parents E. H. Mason, II, and Miriam Bledsoe, and sister Sherry. He then moved to Carrollton, Georgia, graduated from Carrollton High School, and went on to graduate from Auburn University in 1962 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He lived for 40 years in Savannah, Georgia, on Isle of Hope and in the Historic District, during which time he achieved an MBA from Armstrong State University in 1977.He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962. From 1963-1966 he served Active Duty in Vietnam aboard the Naval Destroyer Escort, Vance, DER-389; with some of the best Wardroom Navy Mates known to the Navy. They have remained lifelong friends. Continuing as a Navy man with the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1967, he proceeded to become Commanding Officer of the Savannah, GA Naval Reserve Unit in 1971. He retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve, Captain, October 1991. He again retired in 1998 from Union Camp/International Paper as Vice President of Engineering Sales, and likewise in 2007, from PCA, Engineering Sales, he specialized in customers on the U.S. West Coast and in Central and South America.In Savannah, Captain Mason was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, the Century Club, Friends of Animals (founding member), and other organizations. It was there where he met the love of his life and partner of over 27 years, Noreene Parker. Together they were active in boating and scuba diving and were avid travelers. In the early 1990s, they purchased Cedars Farm in Greensboro, Georgia. Hoppy moved there upon his retirement.Hoppy never met a stranger. His wonderful sense of humor, good nature, personality, active life, and broad smile made him a delightful and engaging gentleman. He is survived by Noreene Parker, his love and partner, and his two children, Christine and Ted. Thanks go to several U.S. Veterans Administration nurses, his Home Healthcare Team, and the staff of the Augusta VA Hospice Critical Care unit, where Hoppy spent his last days on Heroes Walk Hall, with Noreene at his side.Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Hoppy's Life will be scheduled at a later date.We ask that remembrances for Hoppy be donations to The Parkinson's Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation, Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, or Best Friends of Georgia.Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.