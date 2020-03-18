|
|
1935 - 2020 Edward Lee Roberson, 84 passed away on March 4, 2020.
He was born in the small farming community of Conetoe in eastern NC. Edward and his identical twin, Earl, were born to Jake and Mamie Lee Roberson and were affectionately known to everyone in the town as "the twins." The twins and their close pals spent their youth roaming the crop fields, canals, and old barns where they developed a sense of adventure and wonder in life. The importance of family and rich relationships in Edward's life put down "deep roots" in the dark fertile soils of small-town life. Those relationships would endure for his lifetime.
When Edward and Earl left Conetoe to attend Duke University, they finally began to gain their individuality, but they always remained close. On one occasion, Edward stood in on a biology test for which Earl was ill-prepared. Nevertheless, both the twins graduated and Edward was accepted at the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia.
It was during these years at Georgia that Edward met the love of his life, Nancy, an art major from Greenville SC on a blind date. They were wed while in school and shortly after Ed graduated, their son, Bentley, was born. Edward served 2 years in the Army before turning his attention to academics and took teaching courses at NC State. It was in Raleigh that their daughter, Lynne, was born. In 1967, Ed took a teaching position on staff at the UGA Vet School. He developed a passion for teaching the second-year students in the parasitology class. Edward poured his love and his life into teaching, writing chapters for text books, and devoting time and energy to the Alpha Psi veterinary fraternity. Ed and Nancy's home became a home away from home for many a student, graduate student or alumnus as they opened their home for dinners, parties and holiday celebrations.
Even in retirement, Ed continued to serve by working on neighborhood beautification and he remained secretary/treasurer of Alpha Psi fraternity for years. All along, Ed kept in touch with friends and family and made new friends every chance he could.
On the morning of March 4th, Edward let go of the earthly hands of all who loved him, and he held fast to the hand of Jesus whom he knew as his Lord and Savior. Edward's enthusiasm, and love for people will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son, Bentley (Pam), 3 grandsons - Evan, Allen and Jake, and his daughter Lynne (Ches Ferguson.)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alpha Psi Alumni Association, designated in memory of Edward L Roberson. Mailed to Dr Rob Griffith, Alpha Psi Treasurer, Smyrna Animal Hospital, 2445 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna GA 30080. Others may choose to give to the Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 N Lumpkin St, Athens GA 30601.
A service to celebrate the life of Edward will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 N Lumpkin Street where he was a longtime member. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Conetoe United Methodist Church in Conetoe.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 18, 2020