Dr. Edward Lloyd Lewis died peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Greene Point Health Care and Rehabilitation in Union Point, Ga. "Ed" Lewis grew up in Greensboro, Ga. before going into medical practice and raising his family in Athens, Ga., and finally retiring to Greene County in 2003. Beloved by family, friends and patients alike, he leaves behind a legacy of good work, good people and good will. He was 81.
Born in Greensboro, Ga. on September 16, 1937, to the late Judge Edward Lloyd Lewis and Kathleen McCowen Lewis, Ed excelled academically and athletically before graduating Greensboro High School in 1955. He cherished the experiences of his childhood where a sense of belonging and strong affection flourished in this small-town community. He attended Davidson College and Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina, completed his medical internship at the University of Virginia and then returned to Duke University for a residency in dermatology.
Dr. Lewis moved to Athens in 1967, where he practiced dermatology for 35 years. There he met and married Cheryl Hazelwood Lewis, mother of three of his daughters, who predeceased him in 1980. He met and later married Elizabeth "Beth" Blount Lewis of Athens, Ga., his wife of 37 years, and gained a stepdaughter. Ed and Beth deliberately and faithfully blended two families into one. They returned full-time to his much-loved Greene County in 2003, where he enjoyed the outdoors, his woodshop, reading and crafting handmade knives. He loved watching football and basketball, especially the Bulldogs and the Blue Devils. Dr. Lewis also was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, where he served as an elder.
In addition to his wife, Beth Lewis of Greensboro, Ga., he is survived by his children: Julie Lewis Spierto (Rich) of Cumming, Ga., Amy Lewis Kirsch (Randall) of Decatur, Ga., Kathryn Guest Sandoval of Greensboro, Ga., and Katherine "Katie" Lewis Tamblin (James) of Welwyn England UK; and grandchildren: Caitlyn Spierto, Grace Spierto, Miles Kirsch, Cheryl "Callie" Kirsch, Gabriel Kirsch, David "Cole" Sandoval, Edward "Bear" Tamblin and Evelyn "Eve" Tamblin. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Kay Lewis Lapeyre of New Orleans, La.
Visitation will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 117 South Main Street, Greensboro, GA 30642 on Sunday, February 10 starting at 2 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. service to celebrate Dr. Lewis's life, with Rev. Meg Clark officiating. Interment will follow in the Greensboro City Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Greensboro, GA 30642. Serving as pallbearers will be Rich Spierto, Miles Kirsch, Randall Kirsch, Cole Sandoval, Trey Cown and James Lapeyre. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shepherd Center at www.shepherd.org.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 9, 2019