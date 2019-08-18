|
1942 - 2019 Edwin Lowrey Hoopes, III, 76, died Sunday, July 14, at Piedmont Hospital from complications following hip replacement surgery. Funeral arrangements have been updated, and the service planned for Columbus, Georgia has been moved. Eddie will be buried in a family plot in North East, Maryland. The Memorial Service and burial will be held September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, Maryland 21901.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019