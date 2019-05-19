Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Athens, GA
View Map
Elaine Barnett Obituary
Ms. Elaine Barnett was born into this earthly life on August 4, 1948, she gained her heavenly wings on May 12, 2019.

Elaine leaves to mourn her memories: two grandsons, Shevlyn L. Taylor and Rodney J.J. Taylor; one granddaughter, Claudia Hubbard; one sister , Nobe Archibald; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 12:00 noon from the Shiloh Baptist Church, Athens with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 19, 2019
