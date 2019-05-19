|
|
Ms. Elaine Barnett was born into this earthly life on August 4, 1948, she gained her heavenly wings on May 12, 2019.
Elaine leaves to mourn her memories: two grandsons, Shevlyn L. Taylor and Rodney J.J. Taylor; one granddaughter, Claudia Hubbard; one sister , Nobe Archibald; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 12:00 noon from the Shiloh Baptist Church, Athens with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 19, 2019