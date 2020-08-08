Elaine Burkhalter Nelms, 65, wife of William "Bill" Howell Nelms, Jr., died August 6, 2020. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Eulene Leachman Burkhalter. Elaine was a homemaker and member of Gilead Baptist Church. Survivors in addition to her husband include three children: Marion (Lorrie) Hammes, Evan Veale and Cassy (Jeff Smith) Nelms; two brothers; six grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11am at Gilead Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Meadow Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gilead Baptist Church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com