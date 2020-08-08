1/
Elaine Burkhalter Nelms
1955 - 2020
Elaine Burkhalter Nelms, 65, wife of William "Bill" Howell Nelms, Jr., died August 6, 2020. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Eulene Leachman Burkhalter. Elaine was a homemaker and member of Gilead Baptist Church. Survivors in addition to her husband include three children: Marion (Lorrie) Hammes, Evan Veale and Cassy (Jeff Smith) Nelms; two brothers; six grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11am at Gilead Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Meadow Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gilead Baptist Church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gilead Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
