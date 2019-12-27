Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Haley Allen


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Haley Allen Obituary
1950 - 2019 Elaine Haley Allen, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 69.

Affectionately known as "Nanny" to many, she was a daughter of the late Leland Boss Haley and Katherine Brown Haley. Mrs. Allen was employed for years at Bill's BBQ and was a longtime member of Macedonia Holiness Church. She enjoyed crosswords, reading, cooking and most importantly, she flourished on time spent with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Allen, Sr.; daughter, Kelley Cassandra Allen and two sisters, Cathy Loudale Stanfield and Lucy Belle Anglin.

Survivors include two children, Mike Allen (Melinda) and Jasmine Elrod; three siblings, Donna West (George), Ronnie Haley (Linda) and Randy Haley (Bobbie); one brother-in-law, Willie Anglin; six grandchildren, Melanie Allen, Josh Allen, Daniel Allen, Breanna Elrod, Blake Elrod and Dakota Allen and five great-grandchildren, Zach Allen, Drew Allen, Aiden Allen, Sawyer Allen and Jace Cordell and a host of other beloved family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Wendell Hanley officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Holiness Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Trey Gearing, Clinton Stanfield, Keith Haley, Brandon West, George West and Joey West. The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Mrs. Allen's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -