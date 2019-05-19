|
Elaine Kimball Carleton, beloved wife and mother, departed this world on Monday, May 13. She died peacefully at home, with her family by her side. She was known for her resilience, her compassion for others, and her faith. She was devoted to the Episcopal Church, of which she was a lifelong member, and to her family, including her many cousins, with whom she enjoyed corresponding.
Born in Monroe, LA, Mrs. Carleton also resided in Lake Charles, LA; Tacoma, WA; London, England; and Savannah, Greensboro, and Athens, GA. She was a graduate of Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, VA and received her master's degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She enjoyed her many years teaching Latin and English. She taught at the Hockaday School in Dallas, TX; the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, PA; and Barbe and St. Louis High Schools in Lake Charles, LA. She was also an active member of the Jane Austen Society; her ancient, book-eared copy of Pride and Prejudice was always close by.
She and her husband, Dr. Samuel Carleton, were married for 51 wonderful years, during which they often and enthusiastically traveled, visiting three continents. She is survived by Dr. Carleton; her son, George Carleton, of Portland, OR; her daughter, Elizabeth Carleton, of Asheville, NC; and her brother, Rev. George A. Kimball, with his wife, Doris, of Oconomowoc, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aimee deGraffenried Kimball and George Allen Kimball, of Lake Charles, LA.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens, GA. Online condolences can be made at BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 19, 2019