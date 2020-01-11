|
|
1966 - 2020 Ms.Elaine Patricia Johnson, 53, of Athens, GA passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Survivors include her sons, LaMarcus Johnson, Dennarious Collins, three brothers, Tony Scott, Clarence Mitchell, Robert Mitchell, Jr., sister, Bertha Stephens, five grandchildren, and other family and friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Scott will be 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The Classic Center Room E with interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public Viewing, Saturday, from 12:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 11, 2020