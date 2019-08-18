|
|
1924 - 2019 Elbertine "Tina" Fields Montgomery, 95, wife of the late William C. Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Athens, GA where she had lived for the past 17 years. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Irene Garvey Fields of New York City, NY, and the late Dr. Abijah Clements Fields of Birmingham, AL.
Tina was raised in Birmingham, AL and graduated from Auburn University in 1945 where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. After graduation she moved to Atlanta, GA and worked for Delta Airlines as a stewardess until her marriage. She and Bill raised their two children in Atlanta where she taught briefly at Blair Village Elementary School and St. Jude Elementary School. Tina loved playing bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs while living in Atlanta.
Survivors include her daughter, Irene M. Bullock of Athens, GA, and her son, William C. Montgomery, Jr. of Richmond, VA. In addition to her two children, survivors include five grandchildren: Kenney Lee Bullock, Laura Bullock Logsdon, Katherine Montgomery Bullock, Mary Elizabeth Bullock, and James Andrew Avello, and three great-grandchildren: John Montgomery Bullock, Bowden Montgomery Bullock, and Mary Mathes Bullock.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019