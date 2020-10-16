1/1
Eldridge E. "Gene" Rice
1928 - 2020
Eldridge E. "Gene" Rice, 92, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Ila, GA he was the son of the late William Harvey Rice and Essie Bone Rice. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his first and second wife, Wilma Jean Rice and Peggy Elder Rice; daughter: Deborah Shannon; brother: Donald Rice; sister: Peggy Autry. Gene served in the US Army during WWII and was a member of Bishop Baptist Church. He retired from Sears and was also a truck driver. Survivors include his children: Gail McCarty, Harvey (Marilyn) Rice, Phillip (Fredia) Rice, Kenneth Rice; sister: Thelma Benton and brother in law Gerald Autry; grandchildren: Shane McCarty, Josh Shannon, Carolyn Dillon, Angie Walden, David Rice, Scotty Rice, Brian Rice, Cassie Jones, Brandon Rice, Adriana Hendricks, Desirae Rice, several great grandchildren and his cat. The family would like to thank Cindy Elder for all her help with Gene following Peggy's death. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 a 11AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
