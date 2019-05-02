|
|
Eleanor Ann Hunt Florence passed away in her home in Athens on Monday morning, April 29, 2019. She was 91 years old, but just a few weeks shy of her 92nd birthday.
She was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on May 14, 1927, daughter of the late William James Hunt and Alice Myer Hunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lee Florence; and her husband of 60 years, William Loyd Florence Jr.
Ann is survived by her brother, Richard Hunt of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; daughters, Ann Marie Leathers of Athens, Loree Celeste Smith of Winter Park, Florida; son, William Loyd "Billy" Florence III (Peggy) of Athens; her beloved grandchildren, McGinnis Leathers, Hunt Leathers (Chona), Hope Wilson (David), Rich Florence (LeAnn), Jay Florence, Ryan Smith (Jamie), Justin Smith (Candice) and Brynson Smith (Elizabeth); precious great-grandchildren, Oliver Leathers, Luke Wilson, Kate Wilson, Ellie Wilson, Owen Florence, Grady Florence, Jack Elizabeth Smith, Hunter Smith, Keller Smith, Blake Smith, Gracie Smith, Addie Smith and Noah Ford Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Ann moved to Athens to attend the University of Georgia and lived with her aunt, Lillian Dunlap. She pledged the Tri Delta sorority. Her pursuit for education was sabotaged when she met the dashing Pan Am pilot, Loyd Florence, who courted and wedded her in a matter of months. They married on Halloween 1946 and were the first couple to wed at the UGA Chapel. Loyd whisked her away to New York City where he was based. There she enjoyed theatre, dining, and an occasional lobster. She went from a Southern Mississippi girl to a New Yorker in a matter of weeks. Ann and Loyd returned to Athens when he chose to leave Pam Am in order to help his mother run the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company.
Ann was a strong supporter of her husband, a devoted mother to her four children, and in addition, dedicated herself to serving the Athens community. She was a charter member of Beech Haven Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a Girl Scout leader. For a time, she oversaw daily functions of the Tri Delta house and assisted with rush. She was a member of the Athens Junior League, supporter of Hope Haven and was on the YWCO board while running the Jeanie Arnold Edwards Girls Camp in the summer. The YWCO Gym on Research Drive was named in her honor. Ann was a charter member of Athens Country Club.
Ann was deeply loved by all her family and will be remembered for her strength, sharp mind, resiliency, and quiet way. She was an ardent Braves fan and was happiest watching the Braves games with her precious Billy, eating chocolate, and having the grandchildren and great-grandchildren drop by for visits.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stewart Simms officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia, 795 Newton Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30607 or online at www.HopeHaven.net.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2019