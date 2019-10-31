Home

POWERED BY

Services
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Johnson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Johnson Obituary
1947 - 2019 Eleanor Johnson, 72 of Athens, began her eternal journey Friday, October 18, 2019.

She is survived by a sister, Carol Johnson Collins; a niece reared in the home, Carlis (Carol) Johnson; a special cousin, Minister Charles Knox; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 12PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hill First Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -