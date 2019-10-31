|
1947 - 2019 Eleanor Johnson, 72 of Athens, began her eternal journey Friday, October 18, 2019.
She is survived by a sister, Carol Johnson Collins; a niece reared in the home, Carlis (Carol) Johnson; a special cousin, Minister Charles Knox; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hill First Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019