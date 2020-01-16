Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Hope Church Chapel
2150 Lexington Rd
Athens, GA
View Map
Elizabeth Ann Lee Greer


1943 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Lee Greer Obituary
1943 - 2020 Elizabeth Ann Lee Greer, age 76, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.

Elizabeth was born in Magnolia, Mississippi to Willie Mae and Walter C. Lee. She graduated from the Mississippi State University for Women with a degree in Art and Applied Design and married the love of her life, Billy P. Greer in 1970.

Elizabeth was the author of five books, which are published and being distributed nationally and internationally, and she was an accomplished seamstress seen in the beautiful banners she sewed for the God with Us musical, which was presented in many area churches.

Most people, however, knew Elizabeth as an exceptional Bible teacher, having taught and ministered nationally, including Alaska and as a devoted and patient mentor to hundreds.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Greer; and brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Laurie Greer.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Living Hope Church Chapel, 2150 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605 with Rev. Dr. Debbie Huckaby and Pastor Tom Mims officiating.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
