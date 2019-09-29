Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee Christian Church
Jefferson, GA
1941 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann Leigh Obituary
1941 - 2019 Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Leigh, age 77, passed on September 25, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, James E. Leigh; daughters, Pamela Anderson, Latrice Leigh; brother, William Jones; grandchildren, Morgan Anderson, Madison Anderson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from the Galilee Christian Church of Jefferson, Ga. with interment in Paradise Memorial Garden.

Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 and the family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
