1941 - 2019 Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Leigh, age 77, passed on September 25, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, James E. Leigh; daughters, Pamela Anderson, Latrice Leigh; brother, William Jones; grandchildren, Morgan Anderson, Madison Anderson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from the Galilee Christian Church of Jefferson, Ga. with interment in Paradise Memorial Garden.
Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 and the family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019