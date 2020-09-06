Elizabeth Estella Randolph, 89, of Athens, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Born September 10, 1930 in Atlanta to the late Dr. Lake S. Boggs and Louise Bailey, Beth went on to graduate from Meredith College and serve her country as a lieutenant in the United States Navy Supply Corps. She spent many years in Scottsdale, AZ in the 1950s and '60s before moving to Athens, GA. She retired from the University of Georgia after 25 years and belonged to numerous local organizations: the Kiwanis Club, Athens Regional Auxiliary, Relay For Life
, and the Roadrunners. She was a member of Athens First Methodist Church and belonged to the Fellowship Class.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by both her husbands, William Thomas Chambers and Carl L. "Bob" Randolph, and her daughter, Ellen Elizabeth Chambers.
Beth is survived by her children, Billy Chambers (Donna) of Hartwell and Carol Chambers of Savannah, and her sister, Janna Janes of Alpharetta.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Athens Memory Gardens, 5195 Lexington Rd. in Athens, GA at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at cancer.org
, or your local Humane Society or Rescue Group.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com