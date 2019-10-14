|
1990 - 2019 It is with the heaviest of hearts that we make this announcement. Our daughter Elizabeth passed away early Sunday morning, October 6th, at the age of 28. Her untimely death was the result of an accidental overdose.
Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Cindy and Alex; siblings, Rachel and Asher; her grandparents, Charles and Jean Andrews, and Roman and Betty Zatuchny; her aunt, Becky Morrissey and her uncle, Bud Morrissey; and her cousins, Zach Morrissey, John Morrissey, Olivia Morrissey and Michael Morrissey.
Elizabeth was a kind, creative, intelligent, empathetic young woman who struggled with addiction and was in active recovery at the time of her death.
The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15th at 1:00 PM followed by a reception at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA. A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for 12:30 PM preceding the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "To Write Love on Her Arms" (TWLOHA.com) or a would be appreciated.
Alex and Cindy Zatuchny
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019