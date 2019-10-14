Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Zatuchny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hannah Zatuchny


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Hannah Zatuchny Obituary
1990 - 2019 It is with the heaviest of hearts that we make this announcement. Our daughter Elizabeth passed away early Sunday morning, October 6th, at the age of 28. Her untimely death was the result of an accidental overdose.

Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Cindy and Alex; siblings, Rachel and Asher; her grandparents, Charles and Jean Andrews, and Roman and Betty Zatuchny; her aunt, Becky Morrissey and her uncle, Bud Morrissey; and her cousins, Zach Morrissey, John Morrissey, Olivia Morrissey and Michael Morrissey.

Elizabeth was a kind, creative, intelligent, empathetic young woman who struggled with addiction and was in active recovery at the time of her death.

The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15th at 1:00 PM followed by a reception at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA. A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for 12:30 PM preceding the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "To Write Love on Her Arms" (TWLOHA.com) or a would be appreciated.

Alex and Cindy Zatuchny

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now