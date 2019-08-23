Home

Services
Memorial Park East Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
5257 Highway 53
Braselton, GA 30517
(706) 622-8000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Braselton Event Center
Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly


1951 - 2019
Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly Obituary
Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly 1951 - 2019

Mrs. Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly, age 68 of Buford, Georgia passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm with a gathering following the service until 8:00 pm in the Braselton Event Center.

Mrs. Kennerly was born February 19, 1951 to the late Edward and Carol Estes Hayes of Atlanta, Georgia. Betsy, as most people knew her, was an accomplished writer which allowed her to have a successful career in office administration. Her most precious gift was her family.

Mrs. Kennerly is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kori and Richard Trinkwalder of Buford, Georgia; granddaughters, Lauren and Emily Trinkwalder of Buford, Georgia and brother, James Hayes of Smyrna, Georgia.

Memorial Park Funeral Homes Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is overseeing arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfunderalhomes.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
