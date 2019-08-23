|
|
Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly 1951 - 2019 Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly
Mrs. Elizabeth Hayes Kennerly, age 68 of Buford, Georgia passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm with a gathering following the service until 8:00 pm in the Braselton Event Center.
Mrs. Kennerly was born February 19, 1951 to the late Edward and Carol Estes Hayes of Atlanta, Georgia. Betsy, as most people knew her, was an accomplished writer which allowed her to have a successful career in office administration. Her most precious gift was her family.
Mrs. Kennerly is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kori and Richard Trinkwalder of Buford, Georgia; granddaughters, Lauren and Emily Trinkwalder of Buford, Georgia and brother, James Hayes of Smyrna, Georgia.
Memorial Park Funeral Homes Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is overseeing arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019