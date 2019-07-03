|
Elizabeth Turner Lanier, age 87 of Crawford, GA passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Alpha Turner; husband, James Lanier; brothers, Phil and Harry Lee Turner; and son-in-law, Donald Pilson. She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Pilson of Crawford, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and John Raley of Gibson, GA; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kara and Aaron Caudle; granddaughters, Katie Pilson, Holly Pilson and Anna Raley; grandson, Thomas Raley; great grandchildren, Spencer Washington and Harper Caudle; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Betty was born in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, March 4, 1932. She graduated from Oglethorpe County High School in 1948. She then attended the University of Georgia where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
Upon graduation, Betty worked in Atlanta for the Federal Reserve Bank until she returned home to care for her ailing father. During this time, she married her high school friend, James R. Lanier, on July 5, 1963, to whom she was married for over 50 years. After losing her own mother at the age of two, Betty was overjoyed to become a mother of two daughters shortly after they married. She began raising her children while simultaneously continuing to care for both her father and mother-in-law.
Betty began work at the Oglethorpe County Department of Family and Children Services in 1969. She served as Director of the organization for most of her 25 years of employment. Betty received numerous awards during her tenure at DFCS. Upon retirement, she served on the DFCS board of directors.
Betty has been an active church member all her life. She grew up in the Glade Baptist Church and was a long-time member there where she also served as pianist. After her marriage to James R., she attended Crawford Methodist Church where she also played the piano. Betty later moved her membership to Lexington Baptist Church where she has attended for the last 30 years . She loved missions and served with the Lexington Baptist Church Food Bank. Betty was a great story-teller and loved to tell stories to at the Lexington Baptist Caleb Club meetings.
She dearly loved her friends and neighbors. She regularly played bridge with her friends and was considered the "rock" of her neighborhood. She loved walking with her neighbors and visiting several local nursing homes. She immensely enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Quiet Oaks Nursing Home and Tracy Arnold for their loving care.
