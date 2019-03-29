|
|
Mrs. Elizabeth "Gal" Waller, 80, of Lexington, died March 23, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her sons, John D. Waller, Jr., Larry J. Waller, Charlie F. Waller, Odell Waller, Bernard Waller, and Leonard Waller; daughters, Sharon E. Waller and Shirley A. Floyd; brothers, Clifford Huff, Milton Huff and Bill Ballard; sisters, Mozell Mattox and Roseatte Faust; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 29, 2019