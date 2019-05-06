Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
111 West Lake Dr.
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Mae Dobbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Dobbins


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ella Mae Dobbins Obituary
Dobbins, Ella Mae, 88, passed with peace and grace on May 3, 2019. Ella Mae was born on May 20, 1930 to Fred and Sarah Elizabeth (Sallie Bet) Brandon in Yadkinville N.C. She attended Courtney High School and East Carolina Teachers College.

Ella Mae married Charles N. Dobbins Jr. in 1951. She earned her B.S degree in Physical Education in 1953 and taught 4th grade in Shallotte N.C. After Ella Mae and Charles moved to Athens, GA., Ella Mae taught school and coached girls basketball at Bogart High School. She later taught at Meson Academy in Lexington, GA and Athens High School.

Ella Mae and Charles are longtime members of St. James United Methodist church. They enjoyed helping with Wednesday night suppers. Ella Mae enjoyed playing cards with family and the neighborhood Bridge Club, making quilts, crocheting afghans, travelling, and gardening at the farm.

Ella Mae is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Charles; son David A. Dobbins (Robin); daughter Susan D. Knox (Kris); grandchildren Laura Lyle (Alex), Kelli Blackburn (A.J.), Jason Dobbins (Bridgett), and Chip Knox; Great-grandchildren Jack Blackburn, Shelby Blackburn, Jackson Dobbins, and Charlie Dobbins.

A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 111 West Lake Dr., Athens GA. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A receiving of friends will take place in the Fellowship Hall at the church immediately following the service.

The family wishes to thank all the many friends and caregivers that have supported Ella Mae. Their tireless efforts have been a blessing that the family deeply appreciates. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. James United Methodist Church.

We will always treasure our memories of Ella Mae.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now