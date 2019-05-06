|
|
Dobbins, Ella Mae, 88, passed with peace and grace on May 3, 2019. Ella Mae was born on May 20, 1930 to Fred and Sarah Elizabeth (Sallie Bet) Brandon in Yadkinville N.C. She attended Courtney High School and East Carolina Teachers College.
Ella Mae married Charles N. Dobbins Jr. in 1951. She earned her B.S degree in Physical Education in 1953 and taught 4th grade in Shallotte N.C. After Ella Mae and Charles moved to Athens, GA., Ella Mae taught school and coached girls basketball at Bogart High School. She later taught at Meson Academy in Lexington, GA and Athens High School.
Ella Mae and Charles are longtime members of St. James United Methodist church. They enjoyed helping with Wednesday night suppers. Ella Mae enjoyed playing cards with family and the neighborhood Bridge Club, making quilts, crocheting afghans, travelling, and gardening at the farm.
Ella Mae is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Charles; son David A. Dobbins (Robin); daughter Susan D. Knox (Kris); grandchildren Laura Lyle (Alex), Kelli Blackburn (A.J.), Jason Dobbins (Bridgett), and Chip Knox; Great-grandchildren Jack Blackburn, Shelby Blackburn, Jackson Dobbins, and Charlie Dobbins.
A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 111 West Lake Dr., Athens GA. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A receiving of friends will take place in the Fellowship Hall at the church immediately following the service.
The family wishes to thank all the many friends and caregivers that have supported Ella Mae. Their tireless efforts have been a blessing that the family deeply appreciates. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. James United Methodist Church.
We will always treasure our memories of Ella Mae.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019