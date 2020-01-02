|
1958 - 2019 Ellen Peeples Mathews, 61, wife of 39 years to the late William Alvin Mathews, died Saturday, December 28, 2019.
A native of Royston, GA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruby Peeples. She was also preceded in death by four siblings: Bobby Peeples, Betty Baskins, Margaret Fortson and Jeanette Adams. Mrs. Mathews was a member of Glade Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two children, Barry W. (Jennifer) Mathews of Comer and Tara (Dustin) Wood of Lexington; siblings: Joel Peeples, Don Peeples, Linda Rudeseal, June Brooks, Kathy Fowler, Elaine Finley, Tammy Fitzpatrick and Helen Banister; grandchildren, Colton and Bella Wood; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, including Hunter Mathews and Chandler Bradshaw. The family would like to recognize and thank her caretakers: sister in law, LynAnne Mathews of Michigan and Gail Wood of Lexington for their loving care and support.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Glade Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mathews Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary's Hospice House.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 2, 2020