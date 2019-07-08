|
Emerson Haygood, 86, of Watkinsville passed away on July 8, 2019.
Originally from Walton County, Georgia, Emerson lived in the Watkinsville area for over fifty years. He served his country in the Army and was a member of Briarwood Baptist Church. He retired from Yellow Freight after nearly forty years.
Along with his parents, Emerson was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Reynolds Haygood, and three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his two children, Cindy (Larry) Roberts and Randy (Linda) Haygood; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Daniel) Brugh, Missy (Eric) Krumm, Katy (Samuel) Dixon, and Erica (Jon) Crawford; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at Briarwood Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Standard officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow the service at Oconee Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Briarwood Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 122, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019