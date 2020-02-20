|
1928 - 2020 Mrs. Emily Edwards Acree peacefully passed away on February 4, 2020 at her home on Rosedale Street.
The daughter of the late Henry A. and Emily Wynne Edwards, she was born in Augusta, Georgia on January 14, 1928. The Augusta native attended Mary Baldwin College and graduated from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Emily married W. Richard Acree in November of 1950 and lived most of her life in Toccoa, Georgia. She was a member of the Toccoa Cotillion Club and the First United Methodist Church. Emily and Richard were honored for their longtime support of the University of Georgia with one of the first Pinnacle Awards given.
She is survived by their only daughter, Rebecca Acree Lott (Charles) of Saint Simons Island; grandson, Judson Richard Lott (Ginny) of Hilliard, Florida; nephew, Robert Noel Hobgood (Kathy); cousin, Ada Edwards Sweat of Brunswick; and cousin, Russell A. Edwards of Athens; special friend, Helen Hayes Gilbert.
Funeral service will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, 1 O'clock p.m. in the Hillcrest Chapel of the Acree-Davis Funeral Home with The Reverend Jerrell Beatty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Georgia Foundation, 1 Press Place, Athens, Georgia 30602 in memory of Mrs. Emily Edwards Acree.
Interment will follow in the Acree Family plot at the Toccoa City Cemetery with the Acree-Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Emily Edwards Acree.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 20, 2020