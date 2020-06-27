Emma Alice Daniel
1942 - 2020
Ms. Emma Alice Daniel age 88, passed on Sunday June 21, 2020

Viewing will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home

Graveside service will be held on Saturday June 26, 2020 10:00 A.M. from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
We posted in the memory book with the funeral home the following:

She will remain in our hearts forever. Her ship has just departed, but it is already at its haven. It did but spread its sail and it was there. Like that ship of old, upon the Lake of Galilee, a storm had tossed it, but Jesus said, "Peace, be still," and immediately it came to land. Think not that a long period intervenes between the instant of death and the eternity of glory.

Dawn, David, Frank, Jane, Jimmy, Matthew, and Mary.
David Hubert
