Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Old Springhill Baptist Church
Emma Nette Welborn


1921 - 2019
Emma Nette Welborn Obituary
1921 - 2019 Ms. Emma Nette Welborn, age 98, of Athens , Georgia passed on September 16, 2019.

Survivors include, sons, Burnes D. Welborn, Bennett F. Welborn; daughters, Emma L. Oglesby, Claudette L. Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 from the Old Springhill Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
