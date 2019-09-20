|
|
1921 - 2019 Ms. Emma Nette Welborn, age 98, of Athens , Georgia passed on September 16, 2019.
Survivors include, sons, Burnes D. Welborn, Bennett F. Welborn; daughters, Emma L. Oglesby, Claudette L. Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 from the Old Springhill Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 20, 2019