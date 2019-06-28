|
Emmie Lorene Bellew Reynolds, 100 years old, of Crawford GA, peacefully passed away on June 27, 2019. Lorene was born on June 13, 1919 in Elbert County, Ga. She was the daughter of the late John Carmichael Bellew and Nora Lee Barber Bellew. Lorene was preceded in death by her husband Enoch James Reynolds, her brother Delma Curtis Bellew, and her son James Curtis Reynolds. Lorene is survived by a daughter Beverly Martin, five grandchildren Chuck and Wendy Martin, Sherri and Kelvin Poole, Scott and Kelli Martin, Joy and Tommy Myers, and Jenna Reynolds, eleven great-grandchildren, fourteen great-great grandchildren, two nephews and a niece. Thank you to Quiet Oaks Healthcare for their loving care. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1PM at Lord & Stephens East Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11 until 1 at the funeral home prior to the service. Pastors B. G. Miller and Bobby Miller will be officiating the service. Pallbearers will be Blake Martin, Ryan Martin, Andy Martin, Wesley Patton, Tommy Meyers, and David Brake. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eli, Lucas, Aiden Patton and Gracin Martin. Burial will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quiet Oaks Angel Fund or to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 28, 2019