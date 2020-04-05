Home

Enid Mary (Pohland) Hurley


1955 - 2020
Enid Mary (Pohland) Hurley Obituary
1955 - 2020 Enid Mary (Pohland) Hurley, 65, of Athens, GA died on March 31, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Enid was the daughter of the late Edgar and Dolores Pohland of Sheboygan, WI. Enid was born in Sheboygan, WI, received a BS, RN from South Dakota State University (Brookings, SD) and worked in Athens, GA as an RN since 2001. She was preceded in death by her parents. Enid is survived by her husband, David, their three children, Ian, Katherine and Christian Hurley, and her twin sister, Edith Pohland.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined (following the coronavirus restrictions) at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Athens, GA. Prior to her passing, Enid requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to charities that rescue animals, that promote research for better cancer treatments, and that provide assistance with cancer care.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
