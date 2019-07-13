|
|
Enid Richardson Andrews Pehrson 1932 - 2019 Enid Richardson Andrews Pehrson, 86, formerly of Rome and Athens, GA, and originally of London, England, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
She was born to John B. Richardson, Jr. and Emily Louisa Choules, in Paddington, London, England on August 2, 1932.
She is predeceased by both parents, her former husband, Major Ralph N. Andrews, Jr., of Rome, GA, and her husband John V. Pehrson, of Rockmart, GA.
She is survived by her sister, Ms. Ann Robshaw her partner Bob Gooding of Peacehaven, East Sussex, England, two daughters, Barbara Andrews Rice (Dr. William "Bill"), Susan Andrews Cobb (Phil), two granddaughters, Chelsea A. Rice, of Sausalito, CA, formerly of Boston, MA, Dr. Sonya L. Rice, of Augusta, GA, three step grandchildren, a special niece, Mrs. Maxine Rowland, of Peacehaven, England, and a brother-in-law, Gordon Robshaw, of Eastbourne, England.
Enid was schooled in London and Babbacombe, England. In 1939, during WWII, as a 7 year old, she was in London during the bombing raids and was evacuated to the coast. She remained there throughout the war, returning to her family in 1945.
She emigrated to the United States in 1954 to marry. She lived in many places in the U.S. with her husband, Ralph, of the USAF.
Enid was a medical transcriptionist, employed by Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Hospital, and many doctors and medical groups throughout the '70s, '80s, and '90s. In 1980, she was the first recipient of Redmond Hospital's Frist Humanitarian Award. She also worked for Trust Company Bank of Northwest Georgia in their trust department. For 10 years, in the '90s, she was also in business with her husband, John.
Her life was spent active in church, singing in the choir, and helping others. She loved meeting new friends and entertaining them. Enid enjoyed bridge, painting, golf, playing the piano, and trying river rafting and scuba diving. She loved adventures and travelling, especially back to England to reunite with her loving family and friends. Enid was so proud of her British heritage and instilled much of its culture and traditions into her family and also shared it with her friends. She remained a British citizen for the entire 65 years that she lived in the United States.
Enid will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, laughter with everyone, her sweet soul and loving nature. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was a dear mother, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend. We were all blessed to have her in our lives.
There will be a private memorial service with family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to The
PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 13, 2019