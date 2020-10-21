Eric Lee Kenney, 43, of Bishop, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.
Eric was born November 9, 1976 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was the son of Jesse and Sandra Kenney.
Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, Lisa Marie Kenney; daughter, Mackenzie Lynn Kenney; son, Hunter Lee Kenney; brother, Brian Kenney; and his parents, Jesse and Sandra Kenney.
Eric earned his forestry degree in Wildlife Management from UGA. He was an avid University of Georgia football fan and enjoyed decades of football games and football friends. He was a founding member of Athens Jaycees and honored with an award that became known as the "Eric Kenney Award." A key part of his service was overseeing annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaigns that blessed countless families in Athens and surrounding communities. Some of Eric's favorite things to do with Lisa and the kids included traveling to see friends and family scattered across the country, to attend almost all away Georgia football games, and to Boston, a dream come true trip to Fenway Park to see his beloved Red Sox. He also spent a lot of time going to the movies with his family.
He enjoyed going to his life-long vacation home on beautiful Siesta Key in Sarasota, FL. Throughout his time spent there, what he considered to be family grew to include so many with whom he shared so many fond memories created over his 42 years of vacationing there. This meant so much to him that he chose Siesta Key as his final resting place.
A celebration of Eric's life will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Selleck officiating.
Family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations payable to the Eric Kenney Children's Educational Trust at 3651 Mars Hill Road, Suite 500-A, Watkinsville, GA 30677, Georgia Wildlife Federation: https://gwf.org
; or Athens Area Toys for Tots: https://marinetoysfortots.salsalabs.org/localdonationform
Bernstein Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.