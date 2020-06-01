Erlinda Delgado Villena, 104, of Suwanee, formerly of Athens, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.Born in Peru, Mrs. Villena was a daughter of the late Samuel Delgado and Julia Reyes Delgado. She loved her family and lived to make them happy, especially her children.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Villena was preceded in death by her husband, Pompeyo Elias Villena; her son, Johnny E. Villena; all seven of her siblings; and two grandchildren, Andrew Kingery and Virginia Hampton.Survivors include children, Judith Paz Soldan, Haydee L. O'Kelley, Julie V. Risetter, Mario E. Villena, Isabel Villena, Cesar A. Villena, Alejandro S. Villena and Armando Villena; 25 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jose Villena officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.