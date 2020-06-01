Erlinda Delgado Villena
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erlinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erlinda Delgado Villena, 104, of Suwanee, formerly of Athens, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Born in Peru, Mrs. Villena was a daughter of the late Samuel Delgado and Julia Reyes Delgado. She loved her family and lived to make them happy, especially her children.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Villena was preceded in death by her husband, Pompeyo Elias Villena; her son, Johnny E. Villena; all seven of her siblings; and two grandchildren, Andrew Kingery and Virginia Hampton.

Survivors include children, Judith Paz Soldan, Haydee L. O'Kelley, Julie V. Risetter, Mario E. Villena, Isabel Villena, Cesar A. Villena, Alejandro S. Villena and Armando Villena; 25 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jose Villena officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved