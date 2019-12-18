Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
100 Buddy Christian Way
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
100 Buddy Christian Way
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ermie Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ermie Julia Craig Drake


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ermie Julia Craig Drake Obituary
1947 - 2019 Ermie Julia Craig Drake, age 72, of passed December 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday December 19, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 100 Buddy Christian Way, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service, at the church.

Survivors include: her husband, Robert L. Drake; daughter, Uisa Drake; siblings, Georgia (Joe E.) Johnson, Isabell Mitchell, Ola Moore, Doris (Eddie) Hull and Kelvin Craig; aunts, Geraldine Dalton and Emily Mitchell Dalton; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ermie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -