1947 - 2019 Ermie Julia Craig Drake, age 72, of passed December 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday December 19, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 100 Buddy Christian Way, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service, at the church.
Survivors include: her husband, Robert L. Drake; daughter, Uisa Drake; siblings, Georgia (Joe E.) Johnson, Isabell Mitchell, Ola Moore, Doris (Eddie) Hull and Kelvin Craig; aunts, Geraldine Dalton and Emily Mitchell Dalton; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019