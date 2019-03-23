|
Frank Greene, an AT&T/BellSouth retiree, was the son of Frank and Aline Tolleson Greene. Born February 24, 1943, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Walter Forrest Greene. He went to join his family on March 22, 2019.
Mr. Greene is survived by his wife, Patricia Osborn Greene; children, Beverly and Paul Young and Ernie and Melissa Greene; grandchildren, Allie Roling, Amanda and Blake Duncan, Amber Young, Victoria Greene and Ridge Greene; great-grandchildren, Chloe Roling, Naovie Roling, Dallas Duncan, Halyn Duncan and Xander Franklyn Suarez; extended family members, Josh Suarez, Garrett McCoy; and sister-in-law, Sarah Greene.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens.
Services will be held Sunday, March 24 at 4:00 p.m. at Bogart United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Alissa Rothschild and Rev. Ted Tedder, with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Bogart United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 58, Bogart, GA 30622.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 23, 2019