Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Ernest Michael Wingfield


1953 - 2019
Ernest Michael Wingfield Obituary
1953 - 2019 Ernest Michael Wingfield, age 66, of Athens, GA passed November 21, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Survivors include: three sons, Michael Wingfield, Derrick Wingfield and Danny Wingfield; two daughters, Tamika Wingfield and Kelly Thomas; siblings, Wylie WIngfield, Virgil Wingfield, Jessie Brightwell, Mary Burke and Hattie Sue Flint; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
