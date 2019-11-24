|
1953 - 2019 Ernest Michael Wingfield, age 66, of Athens, GA passed November 21, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Survivors include: three sons, Michael Wingfield, Derrick Wingfield and Danny Wingfield; two daughters, Tamika Wingfield and Kelly Thomas; siblings, Wylie WIngfield, Virgil Wingfield, Jessie Brightwell, Mary Burke and Hattie Sue Flint; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019