1931 - 2019 "Ernestine "Tina" E. Broussard, 88 of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed away December 29, 2019. Born in Charlotte, Texas, she was the daughter of the late George Gonzales and Clara Hernandez.
After graduating from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, Texas, Tina received her B.A. in history from the University of Texas where she met the love of her life, Ray Broussard. They married in 1951, beginning a life together that would span 68 years. Their first adventure took them to Cartagena, Colombia where Ray organized the Centro Colombo Americano. Next they moved to Starkville, Mississippi, where she completed her M.A. in Romance Languages and taught Spanish at Mississippi State University. After their final move to Athens, her education continued with an Ed.S. Degree in Romance Languages at the University of Georgia. She had a distinguished career that included a Fulbright scholarship in Spain and she was selected four times as a STAR teacher. As a passionate educator, she taught in the U.S. and abroad. The most rewarding years of her career were spent in Social Circle City Schools, teaching history and Spanish. She continued her work as an educator as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she taught religious education. Her time was also filled serving as a volunteer with the Athens Junior Women's Club and Athens Women's Club, serving as president of each. A highlight in her time serving the community was when she and Ray were named Volunteers of the Year for St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Enedina Gonzales, and aunts Rose Hernandez Drought and Carolina Hernandez. Mrs. Broussard is survived by her husband Dr. Ray F. Broussard; sons Dr. Charlie (Frankie) Broussard of Athens; Edward (Diana) Broussard of Rockville, Maryland; and David (Roberta) Broussard of Cibolo, Texas. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren Meredith (Chad) Malinak, Reeves Broussard; Victoria, Sean and Christopher Broussard; Rhiannon and Alastair Broussard; great granddaughter Grace Malinak. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, WEST. A funeral Mass will be held at The UGA Catholic Center at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Charities or Tallulah Falls School.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020