Ernestine Sanders


1952 - 2019
Ernestine Sanders Obituary
1952 - 2019 Ernestine Sanders, 67, of Carlton died November 27, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, December 06, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, December 07, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her daughters, Stephanie (Bernard) Waller, Felicia Sanders and Thurla A. Sanders; siblings, Fannie Lou Clarke, Arlene Smith, Mattie P. Smith, Rufus Faust,Sr., and Nathaniel Smith; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel ,LLC of Crawford, is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
