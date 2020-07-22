1/1
Ernie Sundstrom
1930 - 2020
Ernie Sundstrom was born in April 15, 1930 in Mud Butte, South Dakota. He grew up 45 miles from town in a 4 room house with his parents and eight siblings. There was no running water, electricity, or refrigeration. Horseback was the main transportation. He served the year of 1952 in Korea. Ernie graduated from the school of mines in Rapid City in 1958 as a Mechanical Engineer. He was registered in five states. He is survived by his wife Esther Sundstrom, Athens, Georgia, two sons, Dale Sundstrom, Simsbury, CT, and James (Sue) Sundstrom, Lansing, MI and two stepson, Mike (Veronica) Gilbert, San Jose, CA and Larry (Cindy) Gilbert, Winder, GA, one daughter Linda Decker, Traverse City, MI, and one step daughter Sharon (Pat) Gish, Macon, GA. Ernie was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy Sundstrom and his first wife Iola Sundstrom. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens, GA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens. Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
