Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Mother Essie Elizabeth Rice


Mother Essie Elizabeth Rice


1939 - 2019
Mother Essie Elizabeth Rice Obituary
Mother Essie Elizabeth Rice, age 80, of Athens, GA passed June 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park.Public Viewing, Tuesday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, Joseph Wayne Mattox, Harold Douglas Rice, Vickie Collins, Cassandra (Perry) Burton Johnson, Charles (Galina) Emmanuel Rice and Jeannie Rice Burton; one brother, Eddie L. (Billie Jean) Jones; sisters-in-law, Lizzie Jones and Mary Goss; 16 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, 2 grandchildren raised in the home, Tara Rice Howard and Jeffery Rice; special niece, Eleanor Ruffin; devoted friend, Mother Agnes Clink.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 17 to June 18, 2019
