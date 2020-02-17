Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Athens, GA
View Map
Essie Mae Davenport


1939 - 2020
Essie Mae Davenport Obituary
1939 - 2020 Mrs. Essie M. Davenport, 80, of Lexington, died Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Athens.

There will be no public viewing.

Survivors include her husband, Fred Davenport; children, Brenda Huff, Fred Davenport, III, Shandle Williams and Rhonda Davenport; sisters, Christine Saylors and Rita Finch; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 great-great- grandchild; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
