1939 - 2020 Mrs. Essie M. Davenport, 80, of Lexington, died Saturday, February 15, 2020.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Athens.
There will be no public viewing.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Davenport; children, Brenda Huff, Fred Davenport, III, Shandle Williams and Rhonda Davenport; sisters, Christine Saylors and Rita Finch; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 great-great- grandchild; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020