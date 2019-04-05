Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Holly Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Essielene Crumbley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essielene Sims Crumbley


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Essielene Sims Crumbley Obituary
Mrs. Essielene S. Crumbley, 73, of Comer died April 01, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, April 05, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, April 06, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Holly Creek Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Jimmy Crumbley; daughters, Cheri Cooper and Denise Ransom; son, Raymond Sims; sister, Edna Mack; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now