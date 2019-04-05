|
|
Mrs. Essielene S. Crumbley, 73, of Comer died April 01, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, April 05, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, April 06, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Holly Creek Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Jimmy Crumbley; daughters, Cheri Cooper and Denise Ransom; son, Raymond Sims; sister, Edna Mack; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019