|
|
Harter (Clauser), Ethel Mae
It is with profound sadness that the family of Ethel Mae (Clauser) Harter announces her passing after a brief illness, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 91 years.
Ethel made a positive impact in so many lives, but none more than her family. She was a devoted Mother and will be forever and lovingly remembered by her children, Carl (Donna) and Debbie (Paul) Furbish. "The Nana Unit" will have an eternal impact in her grandchildren's lives; Jason, Justin, Emily and Anna and great grandchild, Colton.
She was part of a large and close family, brothers, Ray (Pat), Russell (Harriet), Curt (Janet) and sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Taft and Marguerite (Danny) Weiser (deceased). Parents, Reynold Clauser (deceased) and Anna (Burkey) Clauser (deceased) and many nieces and nephews.
Ethel will be treasured and remembered most in life by her love for family and friends; her simple yet profound way of living and her caring, fun nature. God has gained an angel, there is no doubt.
She will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Park next to her parents with a celebration of life to follow at a future date.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019