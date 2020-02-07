|
|
1924 - 2020 Mrs. Ethel Mae Willingham, age 95, of Comer, Georgia passed on January 28, 2020.
Survivors include her daughters, Annie Ruth Carruth, Rose Mae (Tyrone) Johnson; six grandchildren, Michael Willingham, Matthew (Rhonda) Carruth, Janice (Shelby) Jeralds, Angela (Rodney) Collins, Annette Newton, Chris Newton, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 from the Springfield Baptist Church in Comer, Georgia.
Viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a family visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020