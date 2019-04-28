|
Etta Fite, 98, died April 25, 2019.
A native of Moultrie, GA, she was a daughter of the late Cynthia Monk and William Edwin McLendon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Berry W. Fite and son, B. Wilson Fite.
After many years in Moultrie, GA, Mrs. Fite resided in Marietta from 1973 until 1999, at which time she relocated to Watkinsville. Over the years she was an active member of several organizations including Brownie Leader, Moultrie Pilot Club, Rabun Gap Nacoochie Atlanta Guild and was also very active in the Women in Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Alps Road Presbyterian Church. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs.
Survivors include a son, Wiley M. (Catherine) Fite of Watkinsville; daughter-in-law, Lindsay C. Fite of Hilton Head, SC; four grandchildren, Whitney Lee (Laura) Fite of Atlanta, Courtney Fite (Joe) Gover of Chattanooga, TN, Elizabeth Fite of Watkinsville, GA, and Austin Fite of Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren, Morgan Fite, Dylan Fite, Lauren Fite and Darbey Quentin Gover, Anneliese Gover and Tabitha Gover; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alps Road Presbyterian Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019