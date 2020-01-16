|
1934 - 2020 Eudora Mae Lumpkin, age 85, of Athens, GA passed January 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, West with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Thursday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: daughter, Carla G. (Larry) Johnson; son, Anthony "Tony" Lumpkin; siblings, Sarah Lumpkin (C.D.) Kidd, Ola (Marvin) Simmons, Randall B.(Elnora) Lumpkin, Dorothy Aycock, Geneva (Kerry) Byrd and Clarence (Anna) Lumpkin; 2 grandchildren, Christopher Johnson and Shannika Long; 3 great grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020