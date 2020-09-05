Eugene "Sharp" Guest, age 70, of Athens, GA passed September 1, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Saturday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his son, Troy (Anita) Guest; daughter, Shanda (Patrick) Jewell Williams; siblings, Louise Love, Dorothy (Arthur) Brown, Jeanette Wright and Anthony Guest; aunt, Susie Guest; 7 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com